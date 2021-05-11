Heavy rush as shops re-open after weekend curfew

Limited time to buy essentials results in crowding at market places even as shops run out of stock

Heavy rush was seen at grocery and vegetable shops across Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday during the three-hour time given for purchasing essential items. The shops opened on Monday morning after remaining closed since 10 a.m. on Friday in view of the weekend curfew.

People flocked the markets, including those in Jeppu, Kankanady, Kadri, Thokkottu Olapete, Urva Store and Urwa, to buy vegetables, grocery and other essential items.

Grocery and vegetable shops were among the many that remained closed between 10 a.m. on Friday and 6 a.m. on Monday.

However, milk booths and healthcare facilities were allowed to operate during the period.

The district administration has allowed people to buy essentials between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and reach home by 10 a.m. during weekdays as against the 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. window suggested by the State Disaster Management Authority.

Apart from regular grocery, vegetable and fruit stores, there were several vendors selling fruits and vegetables on push carts and on the roadside across the city. A good number of people made their purchases at shops surrounding the fish markets.

As people had parked their two-wheelers and cars by the roadside, movement of vehicles was slow on roads in the surrounding areas. As people were buying essentials, the police were patrolling the areas and booking cases against those who were not wearing masks properly.

There was heavy rush in the Thokkottu Olapete and Kadri Market area where people had come in large numbers to buy essential items. A long queue was seen outside Reliance Smart at Chilimbi. People, who were in a hurry to buy essentials, crowded market places in the three hours of relaxation of guidelines resulting in violation of social distancing norms.

Retail shop owners complained that they did not have enough time to replenish their stock from the wholesale dealers, while the latter said that they too did not have enough time to get stock and send it to retailers during the three-hour relaxation period on Monday. Consequently, many grocery stores, including departmental stores, ran out of stock. Also, there were complaints against some HOPCOMS stores overcharging for fruits and vegetables.