Heavy rains with thunderstorms cause flash floods in Mangaluru

A view of Pumpwell Circle in Mangaluru during the heavy rains that lashed the City, resulting in flashfloods on July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 30, 2022 11:20 IST

Areas around Mangaluru received an average of 100 mm rainfall in a matter of about four hours

Mangalureans woke up to a flash flood this morning as heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms pounded parts of Dakshina Kannada district resulting in almost all areas in the City getting inundated on Saturday, July 30.

The skies, which had been clear for almost two weeks except a few spells of intermittent rains, were covered by a thick envelope of clouds post July 29 midnight. Areas in and around Mangaluru, including Bantwal taluk, received over 100 mm of rainfall in a matter of about four hours. Harekala, on the southern banks of Netravathi river, received the highest rainfall of 174 mm during the time.

Areas that did not witness flooding hitherto, including Dongarkeri in the City, witnessed flash floods even as localities that are prone to flooding were inundated in knee-deep waters. Flood waters entered basements of high-rises in almost all areas of the City while individual houses too saw floodwaters entering them.

Alarmed by the quick developments, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra declared a holiday for educational institutions up to high school in Mangaluru subdivision early in the morning. As the day progressed, he declared holiday even for colleges in the Mangaluru City Corporation limits as reports of flooding across the City reached him.

Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 between Kannur and Padil saw flooding that was unusual till last year. The stretch had witnessed flooding during the heavy rains that lashed the region in July first week, too. Pumpwell Circle, the gateway to Mangaluru from Bengaluru, was also submerged in knee deep waters.

Flood-prone areas, including Kottara Cowki, Ballalbagh, Kodial Guthu, Padil-Bajal Railway Under Bridge, Jeppinamogaru, Subhashnagar, Shivanagar, Attavara and other low-lying areas too were affected by Saturday’s flash flood.

It was said that since the Arabian Sea was witnessing high tides on account of the past New Moon day, rainwater did not easily drain out of storm water canals into the sea, thereby amplifying the impact of the heavy rains.

By 8.30 am on Saturday, the intensity of rains had reduced and as the rains almost stopped by 9.30 am, floods began to recede at many places.