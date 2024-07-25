Heavy rains: Teenager killed after part of retaining wall collapses near Mangaluru

A 17-year-old boy died after part of a retaining wall collapsed near Mangaluru, as moderate to heavy rains continued across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Thursday. A holiday was also declared for schools and pre-university colleges in some taluks in Udupi district.

According to police, Shailesh died when the portion of the retaining wall fell over the house in Jokatte. He was a resident of Lingappayyakadu near Mulky and came to see his cousin Savita in Jokatte on Wednesday and stayed for the night. He was sleeping in one room, while Savita, her husband, and their child were sleeping in another room when the incident took place.

Early on Thursday, the portion of the retaining wall fell over the roof of the house. Shailesh was caught in the rubble and he died. Savita and two others escaped with minor injuries, the police said.

Dakshina Kannada district recorded an average of 62.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Th water level in the Netravathi at Bantwal stood at 7.3 metres as against the danger level of 8.5 metres. The highest rainfall of 116 mm was reported at Patrame in Belthangady taluk, while the lowest of 95 mm was recorded in Bala village of Mangaluru taluk.

Holiday for schools in Udupi

Heavy rains led the Udupi administration to declare a holiday for anganwadis, schools, and pre university colleges in Kundapur, Byndoor, Hebri, and Karkala taluks on Thursday.

Udupi district recorded an average of 76.8 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. The highest 147.5 mm rainfall was reported in Amparu village of Kundapur taluk, while the lowest 109 mm rainfall was reported in Kalthodu village of Byndoor taluk during the same period.

As per forecast by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, widespread moderate to heavy rains and very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over coastal and adjoining parts of Malnad districts till 8.30 a.m. on Friday.