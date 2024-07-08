GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rains maroon several areas of Udupi district, 75 people evacated in city municipality limits

Floodwater enters houses, and commercial establishments especially in Gundibail, Badagupete, and Kalsanka areas

Published - July 08, 2024 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A car stuck in the flood during heavy rains at Kannarpady in Udupi on Monday, July 8.

A car stuck in the flood during heavy rains at Kannarpady in Udupi on Monday, July 8. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The main road of Gundibail remains inundated after heavy rains lashed Udupi on Monday.

The main road of Gundibail remains inundated after heavy rains lashed Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Several shops were inundated due to heavy rains in Udupi on Monday, July 8.

Several shops were inundated due to heavy rains in Udupi on Monday, July 8. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on Monday, July 8, marooning several areas in Udupi district paralysing normal life.

Floodwater entered several houses, shops and other commercial establishments in Udupi city.

Many houses were flooded with rainwater in Karamballi, Gundibail, Kalsanka, Nittur, Malpe, Alevoor, Udyavara, Moodanidambur, Matadabettu, Padigaru, Bailakere, Padigaru and in Manipal due to downpour since morning.

Fire services and home guards personnel and Udupi City Municipality workers shifted many persons from residential areas to safer places using boats.

Water entered several shops especially in Gundibail and Badagupete. Sri Krishna Mutt parking area was completely under knee deep water.

Fire services personnel used boats to ferry students of a paying guest accommodation at Padigaru to their college for writing the examination. They evacuated an entire family from their house at Bailakere.

Rayappa, Commissioner of Udupi City Municipality told The Hindu that about 75 people were evacuated and accommodated in a hotel and served food. About 13 persons who were stranded in a hotel in Manipal were also shifted, he said.

The Commissioner said that as per the preliminary estimation, water entered over 25 houses in the central business district area alone.

Gururaj Gantihole, Byndoor MLA, inspecting flood-affected places in Byndoor on Monday, July 8.

Gururaj Gantihole, Byndoor MLA, inspecting flood-affected places in Byndoor on Monday, July 8. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Gururaj Ghantihole, Byndoor MLA, visited the flood-affected Talluru Kotebagiluru area and listened to the woes of people. He also visited a house at Kolkegadde, under Vandse village, where floodwater had entered a house.

Houses damaged in Dakshina Kannada

According to Dakshina Kannada Disaster Management Authority, two houses were severely damaged and 12 houses were partially damaged in Dakshina Kannada district during 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday. The district recorded 48.6 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 37.5 mm during the same period.

MESCOM’s 60 electric poles were damaged during the period in the district.

The district administration opened two relief camps, at Kukke Subrahmanya in Kadaba taluk and at Kavoor in Mangaluru taluk, which have 41 persons.

