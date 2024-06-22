Heavy rains likely over coastal Karnataka and Malnad till June 25

The Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre cautioned heavy to very heavy rains in coastal and adjacent districts of Malnad till Tuesday, June 25, and asked district administrations to be prepared to face any eventualities.

Basing its caution on India Meteorological Centre inputs, the KSDMC said there were possibilities of isolated extreme rainfall during the period. Strong wind and possibilities of land slide were also there.

On Sunday, June 23, there are possibilities of scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur over the districts of coastal Karnataka while Kodagu, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts are also likely to witness gusty winds with heavy rains.

Belagavi, Bidar, and Mysuru districts are likely to witness heavy rain with gusty winds while most places in South Interior Karnataka were likely to have light to moderate rains and gusty winds.

Similar pattern of rain and wind were likely to continue till June 25, KSDMC said.

