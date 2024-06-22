ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains likely over coastal Karnataka and Malnad till June 25

Published - June 22, 2024 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

On June 23, there are possibilities of scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur over the districts of coastal Karnataka while Kodagu, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts are also likely to witness gusty winds with heavy rains

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre cautioned heavy to very heavy rains in coastal and adjacent districts of Malnad till Tuesday, June 25, and asked district administrations to be prepared to face any eventualities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basing its caution on India Meteorological Centre inputs, the KSDMC said there were possibilities of isolated extreme rainfall during the period. Strong wind and possibilities of land slide were also there.

On Sunday, June 23, there are possibilities of scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur over the districts of coastal Karnataka while Kodagu, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts are also likely to witness gusty winds with heavy rains.

Belagavi, Bidar, and Mysuru districts are likely to witness heavy rain with gusty winds while most places in South Interior Karnataka were likely to have light to moderate rains and gusty winds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Similar pattern of rain and wind were likely to continue till June 25, KSDMC said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US