Heavy rains lash Udupi district, one woman dies in landslide

Many areas in Byndoor, Kundapura, Brahmavara and Hebri taluks were inundated as rivers swell following heavy rains

Published - July 04, 2024 09:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A 45-year-old woman, Amba, died when a hill-cutting caved in on her house in Society Gudde of Kollur village of Byndoor taluk in Udupi district on Thursday, July 4.

A 45-year-old woman, Amba, died when a hill-cutting caved in on her house in Society Gudde of Kollur village of Byndoor taluk in Udupi district on Thursday, July 4. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

A 45-year-old woman died after a hill cutting collapsed on her house at Kollur in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district even as Byndoor, Brahmavara, and Hebri taluks bore the brunt of heavy rains with swollen rivers inundating many areas on Thursday, July 4.

Police gave the name of the deceased as Amba, a resident of Halliberu. As the earth caved in on the house, the victim was sucked in the soil and died on the spot. Kollur police have registered a case.

The district received an average rainfall of 132.5 mm during the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on Thursday, with Kundapur receiving 191 mm, Hebri 140.5 mm, Byndoor 135.1 mm, Brahmavara 113.9 mm, Karkala 111.4 mm, Udupi 87.2 mm and Kaup receiving 38.5 mm rainfall.

Several areas including Navunda, Maravanthe, Badakere, Chikkalli, and Padukone were flooded as Souparnika was in spate due to heavy rains.

Several areas including Navunda, Maravanthe, Badakere, Chikkalli, and Padukone were flooded as Souparnika was in spate due to heavy rains. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Swollen Kubja flowed into the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Brahmi Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kamalashile, Kundapur taluk on Thursday, July 4.

Swollen Kubja flowed into the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Brahmi Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kamalashile, Kundapur taluk on Thursday, July 4. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

As many as 53 houses were damaged either partially in Udupi district with 17 in Brahmavara, 7 in Udupi, 22 in Kundapura, 3 in Karkala, 1 in Byndoor, and 3 in Hebri, damaged. Eight cow sheds too were damaged in the district. As many as 20 instances of damage to plantation crops were reported, including 17 in Kundapur and three in Hebri taluks.

Many residents of Byndoor and Kundapur taluks were under virtual house arrest with rivers Souparnika, Yedamavinahole, Chakra, Varahi and Kubja overflowing. Local youth deployed country boats to rescue trapped residents and also helped them to carry out their daily routines. Byndoor tahsildar Pradeep Ram, taluk panchayat Executive Officer Bharathi, and others guided the fire and emergency force personnel and other rescue personnel in conducting the operations.

Meanwhile, the swollen Kubja entered the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Brahmi Durgaparameshwari Temple at Kamalashile in Kundapur taluk. Considering it to be auspicious, many devotees took a holy dip in the floodwater on the occasion.

Holiday for schools

Kundapur Assistant Commissioner S.R. Rashmi declared a holiday for educational institutions up to pre-university colleges in Byndoor, Kundapur, and Brahmavara taluks on Friday, July 5, because of the anticipated heavy rains. Other institutions should take abundant care while conducting classes and should not insist on compulsory attendance, she said in a notification.

Dakshina Kannada district

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district received an average of 71 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours with Belthangady taluk receiving the highest, 101.8 mm followed by Sullia 72.2 mm, Kadaba 70.5 mm, Puttur 60.4 mm, Moodbidri 57.8 mm, Bantwal 54 mm, Ullal 39.8 mm, Mangaluru 34.2 mm and Mulki taluk receiving 21.8 mm rainfall. Taluk administrations of Belthangady and Bantwal declared holiday for primary schools.

As many as two houses were severely damaged while three wee partially damaged in the district while 97 electricity poles were uprooted affecting 4.85 km of supply line.

