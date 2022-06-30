Heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi; schools open, holiday for colleges 

Kottara Chowk in Mangaluru on June 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

June 30, 2022 10:23 IST

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said as students had already reached their schools in Mangaluru city on June 30, school managements have been told to conduct classes while taking all necessary precautions

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have received heavy rains since June 29 night. The district administration declared a holiday for pre-university and degree colleges.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said the meteorological department has sounded orange alert for the district.

Dr. Rajendra said as students had already reached their schools in Mangaluru city on June 30, school managements have been told to conduct classes while taking all necessary precautions. “No schools should close. Holiday can be declared for students who have difficulty in reaching schools. Tahsildars and block education officers told to take a call after assessing situation on the ground,” he said.

Water accumulation at major junctions hits movement of vehicles Kottara Chowk in Mangaluru on June 30, 2022. | Video Credit: Manjunath H S

Damage on road to airport

A small portion of the road towards Mangaluru Internatonal Airport has been washed away, a few metres before the Maravoor bridge.

”There is no issue with the bridge. Engineers have gone to the spot and are examining the road,” Dr. Rajendra said.

Movement of traffic was affected by accumulation of water at Pumpwell Junction, near Mahakalipadpu railway underpass and other main roads in Mangaluru.