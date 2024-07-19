Heavy rains continue to batter Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts

Heavy rains continued to lash Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Friday morning (July 19) with several areas reporting waterlogging and damage resulting from landslips and tree fall.

As many as 17 houses were damaged, including five that had severe damage, following widespread heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada. In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday, it recorded an average of 120.5 mm rainfall. Moodbidri taluk recorded the highest, 176.9 mm, followed by 145.2 mm in Belthangady, 122.1 mm in Kadaba, 120.7 mm in Sullia, 119.1 mm in Mulky, 93.7 mm in Puttur, 91.6 mm in Bantwal, 89.5 in Mangaluru and 62.8 mm in Ullal taluks in the above said period.

Above danger level

With heavy rains in the catchment areas, the Netravathi was flowing at 8.6 m as against the danger level of 8.5 m in Bantwal. The river was flowing at 29.9 m as against the danger level of 31.5 m in Uppinangady.

The level of the river at Thumbe vented dam was 7.4 m, which was above the maximum storage level of 6 m. All the gates of the dam have been opened. The water level in the upstream AMR Dam continued to be at 18.6 m and all the 15 gates of this dam have been kept open.

As a result of an increase in the level of the Netravati, flooding was seen in areas namely Goodinabali in Bantwal, Aaladka, Uppinangady, and Bajpe Adyapady. Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Anandh visited flood-affected Adyapady in a boat and instructed officials to immediately shift elderly to a relief centre. Others in the area can be shifted if the water rises still further, they said.

The two officials and Superintendent of Police N. Yathish visited flood-affected areas in Aaladka, Bantwal and Uppinangady.

Udupi

As many as 31 houses were damaged and residents of few areas were move to safe locations in Udupi district, which average of 149.2 mm rainfall in the 24 hours period ending at 8.30 a.m. of Friday.

With the rise in the level of the Papanashini, flooding was seen in Udyavara, Mattu, and surrounding areas. The river was close to the danger level in Mathada Kudru of Udyavara and Kemtur. Fire and emergency services personnel moved four residents of Kemtur to a safe area. As many as 26 residents of Mallaru, Padebettu, and Yenagudde villages of Kapu taluk. All the rescued people moved to houses of their relatives, officials said.

