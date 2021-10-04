Heavy rains and wind damage arecanut plantations, houses in Bantwal hobli

Mangaluru

04 October 2021 00:48 IST

86 houses were affected and palms of over 100 farmers spread over 60 acres brought down

Heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds, which lashed Kavala Mudur, Badaga Kajekar, Tenka Kajekar, and Uli villages in Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada, damaged vast tracts of arecanut plantations and houses on Saturday evening.

Reports reaching here said that gusty winds brought down a number of high-yielding arecanut palms of over 100 farmers spread over 60 acres.

According to T.C. Kumar, Revenue Inspector (in-charge), Bantwal hobli, 86 houses were damaged in the rains which hit the villages at about 6.30 p.m. Of them, nine houses were severely damaged and 77 partially damaged. He said in a report that 73 houses were damaged in Badaga Kajekar and Tenka Kajekar villages alone. In addition, eight houses were damaged in Uli village and five in Kavala Mudur village.

Reports said that heavy winds also brought down more than 25 electricity poles. Hence there was no power supply to the villages on Saturday night and Sunday. The MESCOM was trying to restore the power supply till late evening on Sunday.

Horticulture Department officials were conducting a survey to assess the damage to arecanut plantations.

I. Srinivas, an agriculturist from Agarthyar, near Karinjeshwara, told The Hindu that many arecanut growers have suffered a heavy loss as it was harvesting time. Adult arecanut palms were full with yield (arecanut bunches) ready for harvesting from next month. Gusty winds brought down many such palms. “An arecanut palm takes a minimum of six to seven years for yielding after planting. Accounting the maintenance cost the loss to the farmers is huge,” he said adding that the damages to arecanut growers could be over ₹2 crore.

“It is a double whammy for many arecanut growers whose houses also got damaged both in rains and heavy winds,” he said.