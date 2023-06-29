Heavy rainfall warning for coastal districts for next 10 days

June 29, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - MANGALURU

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has said the three coastal districts and adjoining parts of Malnad districts (windward side of Malnad districts) are very likely to receive widespread moderate to heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) with isolated places receiving very heavy rains (up to 244.4 mm) during the next 10 days.

During the period, thunderstorm with lightning will occur at isolated places over all the districts of coastal Karnataka, a communique said.

Heavy rains in coastal areas may coincide with high tide resulting in waterlogging/flooding of low-lying areas, the centre said, asking district administrations to pre-deploy de-watering pumps and other equipment in such areas.

The centre also asked the administrations to pre-deploy National Disaster Response Force and State DRF personnel in identified vulnerable areas to avoid any mishap.

The India Meteorological Department has asked fishermen not to venture into the Sea as there will be squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph along the Karnataka coast till July 2. High waves in the range of 3 to 3.2 mtrs are predicted with current speeds varying between 42-57 cm/ second.