Heavy rainfall likely

MANGALURU

21 July 2021 18:29 IST

India Meteorological Department has said that heavy rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of the coastal region on Thursday.

Very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) is likely to occur at isolated places in the coastal belt on Friday and Saturday.

There is likely to be heavy rainfall (64.5 to 115.5) at isolated places on July 25 and July 26.

