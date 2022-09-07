Heavy rain likely in coastal region of Karnataka on September 7

The India Meteorological Department and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre have issued a red alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts as it is likely to rain heavily on Wednesday, September 7.

In a report issued at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the two agencies have forecasted widespread medium to heavy rain in the three districts with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places.

Orange alert has been sounded for September 8, 9 and 10, when there is likely to be light to medium rainfall in these districts.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea during these days. People have been advised not to venture into rivers and the sea. Those in living in low-lying areas should move to safer locations. All the district-level and taluk level officers and disaster management committee members have been directed to be in the headquarters.