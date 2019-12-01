Mangaluru

Heavy rain likely for next two days

Coastal and South Interior Karnataka are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days, as a low pressure area was forming over South-East Arabian Sea on Sunday morning.

Mangaluru and adjoining areas that witnessed a cloudy sky since morning on Sunday began receiving light showers by evening.

India Meteorological Department said that the low pressure, near Lakshadweep Islands, is likely to move to East-Central Arabian Sea with gradual intensification into a depression during the next three-four days.

In view of this development, strong winds and squally weather are likely to prevail over South-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep-Comorin area and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coasts during the next 48 hours.

Also, due to convergence of strong north-easterly winds, the prevailing heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu is very likely to continue during the next two days.

Heavy-very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places in Kerala, Lakshadweep and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during the same period.

