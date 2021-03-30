Heavy rain lashes city

Some trees fall in Hat Hill, Kodical

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning lashed the city late on Monday. It was the first summer rain in the city, though the areas on the foot of the Western Ghats in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi received the rain earlier this season.

According to initial reports, two cars were damaged in Mulihitlu area in the city after an electricity pole fell, snapping power cables.

Reports said that some trees came down in Hat Hill and Kodical areas in the city. Many areas in the city went without power supply. The compound wall of a private hospital on Falnir Road partially collapsed due to rainfall.