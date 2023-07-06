Heavy rain inundates many parts of Udupi city

July 06, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Almost all areas of Udupi city, particularly those on the banks of the Indrani rivulet (Kalsanka Thodu) were inundated in flood waters since Thursday morning even as heavy rains measuring up to 200 mm pounded the region.

Krishna Mutt parking lot, Thenkapet, Badagupet, Bannanje, Matadabettu, Bailakere, Moodanidambur, Kodavoor, Korangrapadi, Udyavara, Kalsanka, Kadiyali, Nittur, Uppur and surrounding areas witnessed flooding that continued till late evening. High tides in the Arabian Sea delayed draining out of the rainwater even as clogged stormwater drains contributed to the agony of the residents. No casualty was reported.

Devotees visiting the Krishna Mutt had difficult times as they could not take out vehicles following inundation of the parking lot. They were temporarily accommodated in nearby hotels, said the police. Since the district administration had declared holiday for schools and PU colleges, children stayed put at home.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao visited the flood-affected areas with senior officials of the district administration to ensure proper rehabilitation works. He said flood-affected people were being shifted to relief centres (Kalaji Kendras). He said continuous rains for the last five days has caused the flooding even as Mr. Rao assured all measures to protect the life and property of people. The DC said teams of National Disaster Response Force and State DRF were ready to move to the district from Mangaluru on call in case of emergencies.

Fire and Emergency Force personnel along with local volunteers ferried stranded residents to safe locations from flood affected areas using inflatable as well as traditional boats. Local fishermen joined hands with relief teams in the rescue operations. Pet bottles and other plastic waste thrown by people into storm waster drains contributed to the escalation of floods.

Very heavy rain

During the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. of Thursday, Udupi district had received average rainfall of 196.4 mm with Udupi taluk receiving 235.7 mm, Brahmavara 206.5 mm, Kaup 242.5 mm, Kundapura 170.4 mm, Byndoor 163 mm, Karkala 228.3 mm and Hebri taluk 179.7 mm rainfall. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Udupi taluk continued to receive very heavy rains (up to 204 mm) between 8.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. on Thursday.

As many as 32 residential houses were partially damaged in the district as on Thursday morning due to heavy rains and floods. They included one in Byndoor, three in Karkala, seven in Udupi, nine each in Kundapura and Brahmavara and three houses in Kaup taluks.