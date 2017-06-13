Heavy rain forecast in coastal districts till Friday

Heavy rain is likely to lash the coastal districts of the State from June 13 to June 16, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD has instructed fishermen not to go for fishing on those days.

The office of the Deputy Commissioner has asked people to avoid visiting low-lying areas, especially on river banks on those days. Additional Deputy Commissioner Kumar conducted a meeting on Monday to review the preparedness of the district administration to face the monsoon.

He asked the officials to list out the number of trees which are likely to fall on traffic and submit them to the Forest Department for taking precautionary measures.

Mr. Kumar said that tahsildars have been empowered to take decisions on declaring holidays to educational institutions in case of heavy rain. He also asked the home guards to keep a vigil on the beaches.

Meanwhile, about 15 shops in the basement of a shopping complex at High Land on Falnir Road had to be shut on Monday as sewage flooded the basement.

Mayor Kavita Sanil, who visited the building, said that there was reverse flow of sewage in the sewage line connected from the building to a manhole of the sewage network of the corporation. It appeared that the sewage line of the building was not in the elevated level of the manhole. Hence, there was reverse flow. The building owner should have connected the line to another manhole nearby which is below the level of the sewage line of the building. The owner should have consulted the engineers of the civic body before connecting the sewage line to the manhole. The corporation would address the issue, she said.

Meanwhile, corporation workers removed a tree which had fallen on a road near Lady Hill Circle in the morning.

Dakshina Kannada recorded an average of 93 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on Monday. Belthangady recorded the highest rainfall of 109.5 mm rainfall during the period. Mangaluru recorded 105.9 mm, Bantwal 92.7 mm, Sullia 86.9 mm, and Puttur 69.8 mm of rainfall during the same period.

The district recorded an average of 507.2 mm rainfall this year till Monday morning as against 352.8 mm rainfall recorded during the same period last year.