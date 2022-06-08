With heavy rain forecast between Friday and Sunday in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts, India Meteorological Department has asked farmers in the region to postpone sowing and other agricultural activities on these days.

In its advisory issued on Tuesday, the department has advised fishermen to stay away from the sea shore. In arecanut orchards, farmers have been asked to make necessary arrangement to drain water from the fields to avoid fruit rot disease in arecanut plantations. Farmers have been advised to make use of Meghdooth app for rainfall forecast with crop advisories and Damini app for thunderstorm forecast.

The department has forecast thunderstorm with lightning in isolated places in all districts of the coastal region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rain ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is likely to occur between Friday and Sunday in isolated places across the coastal districts, the department said.