Heavy rain damages 41 houses, part of bridge in Udupi district

IMD issues red alert with a forecast of very heavy to extremely heavy rain in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on July 17

Published - July 16, 2024 10:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The approach embankment of the Choradi Baranakolaki Bridge connecting Mudur and Halady was washed away following heavy rains in Udupi district on Tuesday, July 16.

The approach embankment of the Choradi Baranakolaki Bridge connecting Mudur and Halady was washed away following heavy rains in Udupi district on Tuesday, July 16. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The Swarna was overflowing across the Baje Dam that supplies drinking water to Udupi city following copious rains near Udupi on Tuesday, July 16.

The Swarna was overflowing across the Baje Dam that supplies drinking water to Udupi city following copious rains near Udupi on Tuesday, July 16. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

As many as 41 houses were damaged and the approach embankment of a bridge was washed away due to widespread downpour in Udupi district. The district recorded an average of 147.3 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. of Tuesday, July 16.

Two houses were severely damaged and three houses suffered partial damage following heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada. The district recorded average of 73.7 mm rainfall in the same period.

Thirteen houses were damaged in Kundapur taluk that recorded 186.9 mm of rainfall. The Choradi Baranakolaki bridge connecting Mudur and Halady of Kundapur taluk, which was commissioned a year ago, was washed away. A woman from Matyadi village of Kundapur taluk was injured after compound wall fell on her.

Thirteen houses were also damaged in Brahmavar taluk which recorded 164.3 mm rainfall. Seven houses were damaged in Kapu taluk which recorded an average of 60.6 mm rainfall, while five houses were damaged in Byndoor taluk which recorded an average of 150.9 mm rainfall. Hebri taluk recorded 202.2 mm of rainfall where two houses were damaged and Karkala taluk recorded 99.8 mm of rainfall where one house was damaged. Udupi taluk recorded 98.9 mm rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert with a forecast of very heavy to extremely heavy rain in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on Wednesday, July 17. The IMD has warned of high waves of above three metres and swell waves of above 11 members along the coast in the two districts and has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea.

