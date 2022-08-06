Heavy rain continues to pound twin districts; 47 shifted to relief centres in Dakshina Kannada

A concrete road has been completely damaged due to the effect of recent rain near Neerodi village in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Heavy rain continued to pound Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Saturday too. The Dakshina Kannada district administration shifted 47 peopole, whose houses were found to be in danger in Sullia taluk, to relief centres.

Udupi district recorded an average of 116 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Shivapura Gram Panchayat recorded the maximum of 186.5 mm rainfall in the period.

Hebri taluk recorded the highest average rainfall of 181.2 mm, followed by 122.6 mm in Udupi taluk, 117 mm in Karkala taluk, 116.6 mm in Brahmavar taluk, 107 mm in Byndoor taluk, 94.8 mm. in Kaup taluk, and 90.6 mm in Kundapur taluk.

A cow shed of Govinda Nayak in Siddapura village and a residential house of Kalayya Achari in Haklady village in Kundapur taluk were partially damaged. The administration has estimated their losses at ₹25,000 each, Udupi district administration said in a press release.

The Byndoor police said one Babu Poojary, an agriculture labourer, was drowned after he accidentally fell into Marikere in Handadi village following heavy wind and rain on Thursday. Satish Bangera, 45, a resident of Iravatturu village in Karkala taluk, died after he was swept away in an overflowing stream where he had gone to wash his hands on Friday afternoon, the police said.

Dakshina Kannada district recorded an average of 84 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period. Moodbidri taluk recorded the highest average of 124 mm. Shrithady Gram Panchayat in this taluk received 186.5 mm rainfall, which is among the five places in the State where it has rained heavily.

Belthangady taluk recorded average of 95.4 mm, followed by 78.2 mm in Sullia, 77.9 mm in Mangaluru, 76.1 mm in Puttur, 72.5 in Kadaba, and 71.9 mm in Bantwal taluk.

As many as 47 people from Kalmakar and Sampaje villages in Sullia taluk, who face a threat of landslips, were evacuated and rehabilitated in the Government School at Kalmakar and Sajjana Pratistana building in Sampaje, respectively.

Sixteen electricity poles, three transformers, and 0.76-km long power supply line were damaged. One bridge and 0.18-km-long major district road was also damaged.

Level of the Netravati in Bantwal was at 6.8 m as against the danger level of 8.5 m. The level of the river in Uppinangady was 28 m as against the danger level of 31.5 m. The level of water in Thumbe vented dam was 5.7 m as against the danger level of 7 m.

India Meteorological Department has forecast medium to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms in isolated places in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts for the next three days.