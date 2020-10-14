Heavy rain affects life on the coast

The umbrellas were out on Tuesday at Hampankatta and (below) a man scurries across MG Road after being caught unawares when the skies opened up.

MANGALURU

14 October 2020 01:42 IST

The twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi continued to receive heavy rain on Tuesday with the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy rain (up to 204 mm) for the next two days in the region.

Unusual in the month of October, the South West Monsoon has been active throughout the State, said the department in its bulletin.

During the 24 hours ended at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada district received 70 mm rainfall, followed by Siddapura in Udupi district with 60 mm rainfall and Udupi and Karkala towns with 50 mm rainfall each, the bulletin said.

As it continued to pour on Tuesday, life came to be affected in both the districts with people struggling to adjust to the changed weather condition.

While Dakshina Kannada district received an average rainfall of 44.18 mm during Tuesday, Udupi district received 62.52 mm rainfall, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre.

The Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy rains in the coastal districts (115 mm to 204 mm) till Thursday morning.