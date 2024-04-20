GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Heavy rain accompanied by loud thunder and lightning in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka

The rain was accompanied by loud thunder and lightning. While the night witnessed a downpour, the intensity of rain had reduced in the morning

April 20, 2024 10:18 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - moodbidri

Dhiraj Shetty
Dhiraj Shetty
The rain in Dakshina Kannada district of coastal Karnataka began around 2 a.m. The rain was accompanied by loud thunder and lightning. The rain was a welcome relief from the intense heat of this summer. However, the humidity has gone up and people are sweating even more.

The rain in Dakshina Kannada district of coastal Karnataka began around 2 a.m. The rain was accompanied by loud thunder and lightning. The rain was a welcome relief from the intense heat of this summer. However, the humidity has gone up and people are sweating even more. | Photo Credit: Dhiraj Shetty

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in coastal Karnataka received heavy rain on the night of April 19.

The rain began around 2 a.m. on April 19. The rain was accompanied by loud thunder and lightning. It had not stopped at the time this report was filed on April 20. While the night witnessed a downpour, the intensity of rain had reduced in the morning.

Nimit, an IT professional based in Bengaluru who is in Dakshina Kannada for a family event, said, “The thunder was so loud that I was woken up from my sleep.”

Suhan, a mechanical engineer who is in his village on a break from his work in Bengaluru, said, “Electricity was cut at 2 a.m., but the rain began later, around 3.30 a.m. The thunder was loud. Though rain in Dakshina Kannada is accompanied by thunder and lightning, I have not seen so much loud thunder and lightning in recent times.”

Mescom, the local State-owned electricity distribution company, had disconnected power in many parts of its jurisdiction as a precautionary measure.

The rain was a welcome relief from the intense heat of this summer. However, the humidity has gone up and people are sweating even more.

Though there had been signs of the possibility of rain since April 18, the intensity took people by surprise. Ratnakar, a retired banker, said, “Of late, I had begun sleeping in a relatively open area of my house owing to the heat. But last night, I was forced to shift inside my house following heavy rain and lightning. But, even inside I could not sleep because of the humidity and sweating.”

On April 18, heavy rain in Tirthahalli, in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, had claimed the life of a 64-year-old man who died after a tree fell on him.

Rain has been reported in some other parts of Karnataka in the last one week. Rani, a planter based in Chikkamagaluru district, said, “On April 18, there was heavy rain in our place, and there was no electricity in our coffee plantation.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / weather news / Mangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.