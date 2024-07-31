Heavy rain: 12 houses each damaged in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts

As many as 12 houses, 161 electricity poles and three bridges and culverts were damaged as a result of heavy rains across Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday. Dakshina Kannada recorded an average of 129.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hour-period ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bantwal taluk recorded the highest of 164.4 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period in which three houses suffered severe damage while five houses suffered partial damage. Netravathi was flowing at 9.7 meters, which was above the danger mark of 8.5 m, early on Wednesday. Later, in the evening it receded to 5.3 meters. The river was at 7.4 meters at the Thumbe vented dam as against the maximum level of 8 meters. Mulki taluk recorded the lowest of 77.5 mm rainfall in the period.

Meanwhile Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan and other senior officials visited flood-affected areas namely Harekala, Bantwal, Aaladka, Uppinangady, along the Netravathi, and Ullal. He took stock of the situation and heard the grievances of residents. Mr. Muhilan directed officials to keep constant vigil on flood-affected and possible flood-affected areas. He assured people that the administration will render necessary assistance to affected residents.

In Udupi

The Udupi district recorded average of 96.9 mm rainfall in the 24 hours period in which 12 houses were damaged. The highest of 127.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Hebri taluk, while lowest of 71.2 mm was recorded in Brahmavar taluk.