Heated exchange of words over hijab

Based on the High Court of Karnataka order, the school authorities of Maulana Azad School at Ijeri village in Yadrami taluk of Kalaburagi district prevented hijab-clad girls from entering classrooms on Tuesday. The action led to a heated argument between some parents and the school authorities for a while creating a chaotic situation.

The Head Master of the school categorically denied entry to hijab-clad girls citing the High Court order and appealed to the parents to cooperate with the school authorities. The police personnel, who were deployed outside the school, intervened and brought the situation under control.

As per information available, there are 18 Muslim girls studying in Class VI to Class X and three of them came to school wearing hijab. They were allowed inside the school after they removed their hijab.