Hearing on Malali Masjid suit to continue today

June 09, 2022 23:49 IST

Malali Jumma Masjid is historical monument and Places of Worship Act is not applicable for historical monuments, contended the petitioner in the suit seeking permanent injunction restraining the masjid authorities from dismantling the old tiled structure of the masjid said to be resembling a temple as the hearing on the suit resumed on Thursday.

Plantiff’s counsel Chidananada Kedilaya said the civil court cannot allow further demolition of the old tiled-structure that has remnants of temple. Allowing further demolition will be nothing but destroying a temple, which tantamounts to changing religious character of a place of worship that is barred under the Place of Worship Act, he said.

The hearing was before 3rd Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, H. Sujatha.

Mr. Kedilaya further contended that nowhere in the suit the plaintiff admitted that the masjid is a wakf property. The suit clearly mentions that the masjid is on a government land, he said.

During the hearing on Thursday, Mr. Kedilaya filed memo seeking further extension of temporary injunction restraining Jumma Masjid from further dismantling the old tiled structure of the masjid. The advocate for the Masjid filed memo objecting to extension of temporary injunction.

While further extending the temporary injunction, the Civil Judge posted the case to Friday.