Hearing in magisterial inquiryof police firing concludes

Hearing in the magisterial inquiry of the December 19, 2019 police firing, which had claimed two lives, in Mangaluru concluded on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Udupi G. Jagadeesha conducted the inquiry.

Speaking to media persons after the hearing, Mr. Jagadeesha said that he will submit a report to the government by September 20 as there is time till then.

In all, 146 persons have deposed before the inquiry.

Sindhu B. Rupesh, who was the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada when the incident took place, gave her statement through a video conference on Tuesday.

In addition, an Assistant Commissioner of Police gave his statement and submitted documents on behalf of the Police Commissioner. Also, three doctors gave their statement relating to FSL report, on Tuesday.

Apart from these, 45 from the public and 13 police personnel gave their statement.

The police had opened fired when an anti-CAA protest turned violent in the afternoon on that day.