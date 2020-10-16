Healthy Mangaluru Run organised by KSRP and MRPL

The run started at 7.15 a.m. from the Mangala Stadium

Students, senior citizens and personnel from Karnataka State Reserve Police 7th Battalion, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited and Department of Youth Services and Sports took part in the “Healthy Mangaluru” run organised jointly by the KSRP and MRPL here on Thursday.

The run started at 7.15 a.m. from the Mangala Stadium just as rain stopped for a brief while in the morning. Additional Director General of Police (KSRP) Alok Kumar flagged off the run and joined the fellow long distance runners. The run was for 5 km and it covered Kudroli, New Chitra Theatre, Dongarkeri, Navbharath Circle, PVS Circle, Ballalbagh, Lalbagh and Lady Hill Circle.

KSRP personnel were posted at several points on the route to guide the runners and provide them glucose and water. Services of an ambulance and few police vehicles were also requisitioned.

Mr. Kumar was among the runners who completed the run early. He reached the stadium by 7.45 a.m. Others, including KSRP 7th battalion Commandant B.S. Prasad and 76-year-old long distance runner Micheal D’Souza, followed.

Appreciating the sports culture in the city, Mr. Kumar asked people, more so the police, to follow regular fitness regime and involve in sports activities.

“If you (police) are fit, it keeps you in a better shape to discharge your official and personal duties,” he said.

Changes are being brought in the work ethics of KSRP personnel to develop healthier battalions, he said. Mr. Kumar felicitated Mr. D’Souza and others who took part in the run. MRPL Chief Manager (HR) Krishna Hegde and Deputy General Manager I.V. Muralidharan participated in event.