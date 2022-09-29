Healthcare sector attracts students, patients from far and wide

ADVERTISEMENT

The popularity of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi can be gauged by the presence of people from different parts of the country who come down to the health care institutes in the two districts to avail quality service, which is available at affordable cost. A transport operator said more than 100 private and KSRTC buses operate every day to bring patients from different parts of Karnataka to well known hospitals in Mangaluru and Udupi.

The availability of quality education, with right mix of culture, art and human development quotients, makes educational institutions in the two districts from institutions in other parts of the State. The students from schools in the twin districts have continued to outperform others in the Class 10 and second year Pre-University examinations. This performance has led students from North Karnataka and Central Karnataka stay in the two districts and complete education. Residential facilities provided by pre-university colleges and private coaching institutes are being used by students to get training for competitive examinations such as JEE, CAT, NEET and IAS.

Students from across the country come to study at medical institutes and pharmacy colleges. As per the statistics provided by the Dakshina Kannada district administration, nearly 20,000 students were in the 26 medical, ayush and dental colleges in Dakshina Kannada in the 2021-22 academic year. Similarly 22,000 students were in 18 private engineering colleges and National Institute of Technology Karnataka-Surathkal, in the 2021-22 academic year.

Patients from different parts of the State and also from Kerala are taking treatment at the Government Wenlock Hospital, Regional Advanced Pediatric Care Centre and Lady Goschen Maternity Hospital in Manglauru. Services of eight private medical colleges and 14 super specialty units in Dakshina Kannada are much sought after by patients. The primary health centres, community health centres and taluk hospitals are also in good shape in Dakshina Kannada.

A good number of people are utilising services at the Udupi District Hospital and the new District Women and Child Health Hospital. Patients from across the State avail services of Kasturba Hospital and other private hospitals in Udupi district.