Health professionals told to be ready to check a possible third wave

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Friday asked medical colleges, private hospitals and the Health Department to take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of a possible third wave of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada.

Speaking after inaugurating a workshop on preventing a third COVID-19 wave, if any, at the Government Wenlock Hospital here, Dr. Rajendra said that all medical colleges, private hospitals and the Health Department employees had worked hard to contain the spread of the first and second waves.

He said that doctors, nursing staff and Health Department officials should be trained enough to boost their confidence to prevent the spread of the epidemic to children. There should be better coordination among health professionals to contain the spread of infection, if any, in the third round. Dr. Rajendra said that acute health issues among children should be detected at the earliest and they should be provided with the required treatment. If required, they should be admitted in such hospitals having advanced treatment facilities. Accredited Social Health Activists should create awareness among people to be cautious and take steps to prevent the spread of infection.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Kishor Kumar said that activists have a crucial role to play in identifying symptoms among children.

There was a training session for health professionals on facing a third wave, if any.