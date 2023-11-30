Health Minister to open surgery, physiotherapy and laboratory units at Govt. AYUSH Hospital in Mangaluru on December 2

November 30, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate the surgery, physiotherapy and laboratory units at the Government Composite AYUSH Hospital on the premises of Government Wenlock Hospital here on Saturday.

The units have been built at a cost of ₹38.5 lakh donated by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL).

A release from the Dakshina Kannanda District AYUSH Office said that the surgery unit will utilise the services of both private and government Ayurveda doctors to conduct Ayurveda related surgeries for fistula and piles. Hijama rejimenal therapy will also be offered. Physiotherapy unit will offer treatment to stroke and ‘vaata roga’. The laboratory will be used to conduct all types of blood tests.

It said that the hospital will be developed as a Centre of Excellence for Arthritis and Asthma. Presently only four of 58 sanctioned posts have been filled up in the hospital which is being managed by taking the services of local AYUSH colleges and staff of other clinics and hospitals.

The Snehalaya Charitable Trust offers free lunch for patients and their attendants at the hospital and the M-Friends Charitable Trust arranges free dinner.

The hospital is a rare one where AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) treatment are offered under one roof. The AYUSH department has opened guided meditation centre at New Mangalore Port for cruise passengers.

It said that the Union government has sanctioned AYUSH Sports Medicine and Research Centre to the hospital. A detailed project report giving details on the facilities required at the hospital has been submitted to the government. The approval for the DPR is awaited.

The release said that the government has sanctioned three mobile AYUSH clinics to the hospital during for 2023-24 and it has been planned to operate them in Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia taluks to reach out AYUSH treatment to all people. The clinic will have a doctor, a multi purpose worker and medicines. The clinic will tour the villages in taluks on rotation.

In the 50-bed AYUSH hospital, 250 out-patients and 20 in-patients are availing treatment daily, it said.

