Health Depatment accuses City College of Nursing of unhygenic maintenance of kitchen and storerooms

February 07, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru city police have registered a case against City College of Nursing accusing it of not maintaining hygiene in preparation and distribution of food to students in its hostels that led to health complications of 231 students on Monday.

The department accused the City Hospital and Research Centre of not informing the district administration, when over 100 students initially came to hospitals for treatment for the complication they faced on Monday.

In his complaint with the Mangaluru East (Kadri) police station, District Disease Surveillance Officer K. Jagadeesha said Medical Officer of Shaktinagar Primary Health Centre Sudhanshu visited a college hostel at around 4.30 p.m on Monday where 68 students reported of diarrhea and vomiting. The hostel authorities were directed to take necessary precautions.

When he heard about more than 100 students getting admitted first at the city hospital following complications, Dr. Jagadeesha said he quickly rushed to the hospital and found that the complications were result of suspected food poisoning.

The hospital deliberately did not inform the administration about the admission of unwell students.

The college administration has not maintained cleanliness in preparation and distribution of food to students in its hostels. Thereby the college has committed the mistake of deliberately feeding poisonous food to students, Dr. Jagadeesha said, seeking necessary action against the college and the hospital.

The police registered Dr. Jagadeesha’s complaint for offences punishable under Sections 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant), 328 (Whoever administers to or causes to be taken by any person any poison or any stupefying, intoxicating or unwholesome drug) and 337 (Whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of Indian Penal Code.

In the report submitted to Zilla Pachayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara, Dr. Jagadeesha and Principal of District Health Training Centre, Surathkal, H. Ashok, who visited the three hostels of the college on Tuesday, pointed that chicken and other food articles were not stored in a proper manner in freezers, while foodgrains and vegetables were kept on the floor and close to walls.

The kitchen where the food was prepared has been sealed, and it will remain closed till further orders.

The institute has been told to make alternative arrangements to provide food and drinking water to the 730 students staying in three hostels.

Samples of food, drinking water and chicken have been sent for testing, the two officers said.