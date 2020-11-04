Health Department told to prepare data base of medical professionals

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha has asked the officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare in Udupi to prepare a data base of government and private medical professionals for administering them COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Speaking at a meeting in his office recently, the Deputy Commissioner said that as per the direction of the Union government, COVID-19 vaccine will have to be administered first to medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, health assistants and health officials. The preparation of the vaccine is in the final stages.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that 982 private medical establishments in the district have registered themselves under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act 2007. In addition, there are 92 government medical establishments in the district. The professionals in those establishments will have to be administered the vaccine first. Later, it will be administered to senior citizens and other persons with health complications.

He asked the department officials to achieve the target in various immunisation programmes meant for children as the immunisation drives received set-back during the lockdown.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Health Department should make all efforts to reduce maternal mortality ratio by taking precautionary measures.

Though new COVID-19 cases in the district are on the decline, people should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing in public places till the pandemic was brought under control entirely, he said.

Chief Executive Officer, Udupi Zilla Panchayat, Y. Naveen Bhat, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Sudhirchandra Sooda and District Surgeon Madhusudan Nayak were present in the meeting.