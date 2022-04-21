Health Department personnel bag maximum Sarvottam Seva award

District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar, District Surgeon Sadashiva, District Covid Nodal Officer H. Ashok, and District Disease Surveillance Officer K. Jagadeesha receiving the Sarvottam Seva award in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Majority of the Sarvottam Seva award recipients on Thursday were personnel from the Health Department who have involved in COVID control in Dakshina Kannada district.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar, District Surgeon and Superintendent of Government Wenlock Hospital Sadashiva, District COVID Nodal Officer H. Ashok, District Disease Surveillance Officer K. Jagadeesha, were among those who received the award for 2021-22.

Among the awardees for 2020-21 were Primary Health Care Officer Sajipanadu Sumana Kumari Crasta, Staff Nurse from Government Ayurveda and Homeopathy Hospital D.R. Sunanda, Staff Nurse from Government Wenlock Hospital Susheela, and First Division Assistant from Primary Health Centre Kotekar P. Jagadeesh.

Presiding over the State Government Employees’ Day celebration in which the awards were presented here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said the district administration gave preference to Health Department personnel this year in recognition of their work in COVID control. Government employees, who are nearing retirement, were also considered, he said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara said the district administration selected the awardees on its own and did not invite applications. Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane asked Government employees to provide citizen services on time.

The other awardees for 2020-21 were Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Prasanna Kumar, Deputy Director of Horticulture Department H.R. Nayak, Vehicle Driver of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple N.P. Subbappa, Assistant Administrative Officer in the office of Superintendent of Police K. Radhakrishna Poojary, D Group Employee Mangaluru Taluk Office Rajnit, and Assistant Statistical Officer Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Dharmapal.

The other personnel who received the award for 2021-22 were Panchayat Development Officer Nagesh, Personal Assistant in the office of Deputy Commissioner Leelavati, Section Officer in the office of Police Commissioner Mamata, Pourakarmika Itappa, Driver in the office of Information Department Poovappa, and First Division Assistant in the Commercial Tax department H. Ganesh Rao.

Sarvottam Seva awards were presented by Udupi City Municipal Council president Sumitra Nayak in Udupi on Thursday. Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Naveen Bhat took part in the programme.