Health department closes down unauthorised clinics, laboratories in Udupi district

December 17, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The health and family welfare department and respective taluk level authorities under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act raided unauthorised clinics and laboratories in Udupi district, closed some of them and booked cases against some other, during the week.

Following complaints of quacks and unauthorised laboratories operating in the district, the department initiated action to get such units closed, said an official release.

A team of Udupi taluk inspected Dhanvantari Clinic in Adi Udupi and found that A.R. Acharya was also practising Allopathy along with Ayurveda for which he had license and registration. The team booked a case against Dr. Acharya in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team also raided a clinic in Aururu in the taluk and found that one Sandesh Rao was operating a clinic without any technical expertise or license. Besides booking a case against him, the team closed the clinic.

A team of Kundapura health department found that Prajith S. Nambiyar was practising Allopahty while having license and registration for Ayurveda at Navunda in Byndoor taluk. The team booked a case against Dr. Nambiyar in this regard.

The team raided Sushma Clinical Lab in Uppunda in Byndoor taluk and found that one Latha Sunil K was operating the lab without license. It booked a case and closed the laboratory. Similarly, it found Biolin Lab in Kundapura was being operated by a person without registration certificate. It filed an FIR against the owners of the lab, the release said.

Health and Family Welfare Department has urged general public not to avail services from unregistered medical practitioners or laboratories. If they have any information about quacks (fake medical practitioners), they may inform the department over phone, 8277505911 (Kundapura), 8277505892 (Karkala) or the district health and family welfare office, 0820-2525566/ 2536650.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT