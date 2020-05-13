Health activist dies in Ballari; relief sought

The death of an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) in Ballari took a new turn on Tuesday after her family members and social activists demanded ₹ 50 lakh compensation. Sakamma (51), ASHA from Badanahatti village in the district, was involved in the survey of pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, elderly and tuberculosis patients in her village for the last one month because of COVID-19. She, who was suffering from illness, collapsed when on duty on Sunday and was immediately rushed to the Vijaynagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari. She, however, breathed her last as she reached the hospital.
Shivashankar, district president of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha demanded a compensation of ₹ 50 lakh and a government job for her family. Considering her involvement in COVID-19 survey activity, her swab samples had been collected and sent to a lab. She tested negative after she passed away.
