Health activist assaulted

An Accredited Social Health Activist is said to have been assaulted by her husband when she returned after a house-to-house survey and awareness campaign related to COVID-19 in Pelattalike of Kaliya village on Friday,

The Belthangady Police said that activist Bhavani and anganwadi worker Gunavati had finished work for the day in Pelattalike and were walking back to their houses when Bhavani’s husband, Suresh, who was in an inebriated state, waylaid Bhavani and assaulted her.

He also hit Gunavati who tried to intervene. As people in the vicinity rushed to the spot, Suresh fled.

The police also visited the place soon after the incident.

The police said that Bhavani had had differences with Suresh and she was living with her two children at her mother’s house in Puduvettu village.