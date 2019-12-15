Heads of masjids to be involved in drug awareness campaign

Concerned over the involvement of many Muslim youths in the peddling and the consumption of drugs, a group of educationalists and activists from the community have come forward to involve heads of masjids in anti-drug awareness campaign.

“Majority among the youths affected by drug consumption and sale are from our community. We are making earnest efforts to address this complex issue,” said Syed Mohammed Beary, chairman of Beary Group that runs few educational institutions in the city.

Mr. Beary said they are bringing together the heads of about 600 masjids in Dakshina Kannada and asking them to hold counselling sessions every Friday for the youth affected by drugs. They will provide religious heads with the services of trained counsellors.

Golthamajalu Mohammed Hanif, president of the Hidaya Foundation, said it’s not just the unemployed but also the educated ones who are falling into the drug trap.

Mr. Beary said Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Y. Abdullah Kunhi, Mr. Hanif, general secretary of Zeenath Baksh Juma Masjid Mohammed Haneef, general secretary of the Karnataka Muslim Jamath B.M. Mumtaz Ali, member of the Karnataka State Food Commisison B.A. Mohammed Ali, and president of the Talent Reserach Foundation Riyaz Ahmed Kannur have joined him in the campaign against drugs.

They have met Dharmadhikari of Srikshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade, Mangalore Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Tirtha Swami, Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) N. Vinay Hegde, and Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha.

“Concerted efforts from all ends will go a long way in addressing the malice,” Mr. Beary said.