Headload workers stage protest against onion price hike

Members of the Old Bunder Market Headload Workers Association on Thursday staged a protest against the hike in the price of onion.

Addressing the protesters, association’s general secretary B.K. Imtiyaz said that the price of onion was fluctuating every hour and the ruling governments have failed to take any action.

Onion was selling at ₹ 130 kg-₹ 140 a kg in the city on Thursday.

Mr. Imtiyaz said that traders were hoarding onion and the imported Turkey and Egypt variety of onion were being sold at a higher price. The steep rise in the price of onion has resulted in a marked decrease in trading activity in the wholesale market which has affected the headload workers. These workers have been idle for the last one month, he said.

The market, which usually handled 300 tonnes of onion per day, was now marketing hardly 10 tonnes per day, Mr. Imtiyaz said.

The ruling governments were not taking sincere steps to reduce the price of onion, he said.

Association president Willy Wilson and Democratic Youth Federation of India’s Mangaluru city unit president Navin Bolpugudde also spoke. The headloaders staged their protest by hanging onion pieces on a long thread.