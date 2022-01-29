Head of civil aviation security visits city airport

Director-General of BCAS Jaideep Prasad inspecting various facilities on the airport premises in Mangaluru on Friday as part of his official visit.

MANGALURU

29 January 2022 00:50 IST

Director-General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Jaideep Prasad undertook an official visit to Mangaluru International Airport on Friday and inspected various facilities and installations.

He also chaired a special security meeting attended by Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, BCAS Joint Director, Bengaluru, Rajiv Kumar Rai and others, said a release.

Airport Chief Airport Officer Nirav Shah gave a detailed presentation on the vision and mission of the airport on the occasion. Mr. Prasad advised the airport operator to give utmost importance to security with focus on security-related infrastructure with suitable technological interventions.

Emphasising that BCAS is focusing on the security of cargo facilities and operation to avoid any untoward incident, Mr. Prasad said that BCAS is also committed to ensure ease of doing business and granting expeditious security clearance to stakeholders who comply with norms. He also enumerated other plans on BCAS radar to enhance safety at airports and urged all stakeholders to reciprocate.

Chief Airport Security Officer and Deputy Commandant of Aviation Security Group of CISF Krishna Prakash and station managers of airlines put forth their views and suggestions in the open session that followed. Mr. Rai shared updates on various issues flagged by the stakeholders with the BCAS at the regional level and assured prompt action.

Earlier, Mr. Prasad planted a sapling to mark his visit to the airport and visited various facilities. Airport Security Head K.G. Monesh coordinated the visit with BCAS.