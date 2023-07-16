Head constable found dead

July 16, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

K.N. Prashant, 49, a head constable in Karkala Town police station, was found dead in the backyard of his house in Miyar village in Karkala Taluk of Udupi district on Sunday.

The police said Prashant had diabetes and was on leave for the last six days. On Sunday morning, his parents found him hanging from an iron rod in the backyard of the house.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

13-year-old boy dies

A 13-year-old boy died after he fell off the swing he was playing in Malavantike Village of Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Sunday.

The Belthangady police identified the deceased as Shreesha.

In the compliant, Sheesha’s father Balakrishna Gowda said his son was playing on the swing tied to a tree near the house. Shreesha’s mother saw her son fall from the swing around 3 p.m. She quickly rushed to the spot and arranged to take Shreesha to Belthanady Government hospital, where the latter succumbed around 4 p.m.