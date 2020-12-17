Head constable attacked in city

A head constable attached to the Mangaluru North Police Station was attacked with a sharp weapon by an unidentified man near New Chitra Cinema in the city at noon on Wednesday.
The police said that head constable Ganesh Kamath was on patrolling duty along with his colleague near the cinema. At noon, two persons came on a scooter from Alake.
The rider dropped the pillion rider near the place where Kamath was standing and rode away. The pillion rider then assaulted Kamath on the right hand with a sharp weapon and fled.
Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said that Kamath has suffered a cut on his right hand and is being treated at a private hospital. “I met Kamath. He is fine,” he said.
The accused involved in the crime has been identified and a special team has been formed to arrest him. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru East Police Station under Sections 332, 353 and 307 of IPC, he said.
On April 5, 2017, an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Aithappa, was assaulted by two men when he was on night patrolling near Lady Hill Circle.
In another case, an Assistant Sub Inspector and three policemen were assaulted by a truck driver at Melkar near BC Road on July 10, 2020.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath