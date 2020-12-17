Head constable attacked in city

He suffered a cut on his right hand

A head constable attached to the Mangaluru North Police Station was attacked with a sharp weapon by an unidentified man near New Chitra Cinema in the city at noon on Wednesday.

The police said that head constable Ganesh Kamath was on patrolling duty along with his colleague near the cinema. At noon, two persons came on a scooter from Alake.

The rider dropped the pillion rider near the place where Kamath was standing and rode away. The pillion rider then assaulted Kamath on the right hand with a sharp weapon and fled.

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said that Kamath has suffered a cut on his right hand and is being treated at a private hospital. “I met Kamath. He is fine,” he said.

The accused involved in the crime has been identified and a special team has been formed to arrest him. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru East Police Station under Sections 332, 353 and 307 of IPC, he said.

On April 5, 2017, an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Aithappa, was assaulted by two men when he was on night patrolling near Lady Hill Circle.

In another case, an Assistant Sub Inspector and three policemen were assaulted by a truck driver at Melkar near BC Road on July 10, 2020.