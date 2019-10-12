He built toilets too in response to PM’s call

Saxophone exponent Kadri Gopalnath, who passed away here on Friday, gave his last concert in the city on June 22, 2019. But it was not a solo concert. He performed with others, including well-known flautist Praveen Godkhindi, at the Town Hall.
Mangaluru City Corporation presented him with its Ullal Srinivas Mallya Honorary Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2017.
Responding to a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017 he sponsored the construction of two toilets at the century-old Government Primary School in Bengre. Earlier, the school had only one toilet. In the letter, the Prime Minister had asked him to support the Swachhata hi Seva under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
