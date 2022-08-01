Mangaluru

HD Kumaraswamy visits families of Dakshina Kannada murder victims, assures justice

Former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy interacts with the family members of slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru at their residence in Nettaru village near Bellare in Sullia taluk on Monday, August 1. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent MANGALURU: August 01, 2022 14:13 IST
August 01, 2022

Former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on August 1, visited the families of the three murder victims in Dakshina Kannada district and consoled them, assuring them of justice and providing a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each from Janata Dal (Secular).

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who landed in Mangaluru early in the morning, drove straight to Bellare where Masood was killed on July 21 and Praveen Nettaru on July 26. Visiting Masood’s family at Kalanja near Nettaru, the former chief minister consoled his uncle and brothers and handed over a cheque for Rs. 5 lakh. His family rued that the victim was an innocent person and demanded justice for the family.

Also read: Mangaluru police arrest owner of car used to kill Fazil

Visiting Praveen’s family at Nettaru thereafter, Mr. Kumaraswamy and other leaders offered floral tributes to the photograph of the victim. JD(S) State President C.M. Ibrahim, MLCs S.L. Boje Gowda and B.M. Farooq accompanied the former CM. He handed over a cheque for Rs. 5 lakh to the family as well.

He urged the family members not to lose heart and assured them that he was there to fight for their justice. He also offered support, were the family to face any financial constraint, and gave his personal phone number to them.

Former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy pays tribute to the photograph of slain BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru at their residence in Nettaru village near Bellare, Sullia taluk. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Responding to the grievance of Praveen’s wife Nutan, he asked her to contact him if she faced any problem. Mr. Kumaraswamy told Shekar Poojari that he would be like the family’s son, looking after their welfare.

Later, Mr. Kumaraswamy visited the family of Mohammed Fazil, who was killed on the night of July 28 in Surathkal, and handed over a cheque for Rs. 5 lakh.

