GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC has not interfered in religious traditions, says Puthige seer

January 08, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The seer of Udupi Puthige Mutt Sugunendra Tirtha said on Monday that Karnataka High Court has not interfered in religious traditions by rejecting a public interest litigation (PIL) questioning his eligibility to ascend the paryaya peeta on January 18.

Speaking to presspersons while responding to the court’s decision before the commencement of his pura pravesha procession in Udupi, the seer said that a positive response has come from the court owing to the grace of God.

The court has done it right by not interfering in the religious matter. He welcomed it.

The PIL stated that the 63-year old pontiff was not eligible to ascend the paryaya peeta. It is because the seer travelled abroad and as per the tradition of ashta mutts of Udupi, the pontiff who conducts a foreign trip crossing the ocean is not allowed to ascend the paryaya peeta and perform puja to Krishna in Udupi.

Justifying his travel, the seer said that it was required as there are Hindus across the globe and Hinduism has acceptability in the world. There should not be any hurdle for the free flow of good thoughts and ideas.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.