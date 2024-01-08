HC has not interfered in religious traditions, says Puthige seer

January 08, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The seer of Udupi Puthige Mutt Sugunendra Tirtha said on Monday that Karnataka High Court has not interfered in religious traditions by rejecting a public interest litigation (PIL) questioning his eligibility to ascend the paryaya peeta on January 18.

Speaking to presspersons while responding to the court’s decision before the commencement of his pura pravesha procession in Udupi, the seer said that a positive response has come from the court owing to the grace of God.

The court has done it right by not interfering in the religious matter. He welcomed it.

The PIL stated that the 63-year old pontiff was not eligible to ascend the paryaya peeta. It is because the seer travelled abroad and as per the tradition of ashta mutts of Udupi, the pontiff who conducts a foreign trip crossing the ocean is not allowed to ascend the paryaya peeta and perform puja to Krishna in Udupi.

Justifying his travel, the seer said that it was required as there are Hindus across the globe and Hinduism has acceptability in the world. There should not be any hurdle for the free flow of good thoughts and ideas.