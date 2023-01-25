Havaldar laid to rest with full state honours in Mangaluru

January 25, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

Havaldar Muralidhar Rai was laid to rest with full state honours at Mahakali Hindu Rudra Bhoomi in Shakti Nagar in the city on Wednesday.

Mr. Rai, 37, from Sashastra Seema Bal, succumbed to a heart attack in Bhopal in the intervening night of January 22 and the early hours of January 23.

He was a resident of Shaktinagar of the city and he joined the SSB as a constable in 2007. He leaves behind his wife Usha Kiran and a seven-month old child.

Mr. Rai was scheduled to arrive in the city on Tuesday to perform the first death anniversary rituals of his mother.

The mortal remains of Mr. Rai were brought by a special aircraft to the Mangaluru International airport on Tuesday. It was kept at the martyr’s memorial in the airport where Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara, Assistant Commissioner Madan Mohan and In-charge Chief Airport Security Officer A.V. Kishor Kumar, paid homage. The mortal remains were then shifted to the mortuary of a private hospital in Kuntikana.

On Wednesday morning, Mr. RaI’s body was brought to his house near Seven Star Club. It was kept for public viewing for a while at the maidan of Anjaneya Sabha Bhavan and then moved to the Rudra Bhoomi where the last rites were performed..