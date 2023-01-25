ADVERTISEMENT

Havaldar laid to rest with full state honours in Mangaluru

January 25, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Havaldar Muralidhar Rai was laid to rest with full state honours at Mahakali Hindu Rudra Bhoomi in Shakti Nagar in the city on Wednesday.

Mr. Rai, 37, from Sashastra Seema Bal, succumbed to a heart attack in Bhopal in the intervening night of January 22 and the early hours of January 23.

He was a resident of Shaktinagar of the city and he joined the SSB as a constable in 2007. He leaves behind his wife Usha Kiran and a seven-month old child.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Rai was scheduled to arrive in the city on Tuesday to perform the first death anniversary rituals of his mother.

The mortal remains of Mr. Rai were brought by a special aircraft to the Mangaluru International airport on Tuesday. It was kept at the martyr’s memorial in the airport where Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara, Assistant Commissioner Madan Mohan and In-charge Chief Airport Security Officer A.V. Kishor Kumar, paid homage. The mortal remains were then shifted to the mortuary of a private hospital in Kuntikana.

On Wednesday morning, Mr. RaI’s body was brought to his house near Seven Star Club. It was kept for public viewing for a while at the maidan of Anjaneya Sabha Bhavan and then moved to the Rudra Bhoomi where the last rites were performed..

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US