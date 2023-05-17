Hattikudru gets direct connectivity to Basrur with commissioning of new bridge

May 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - MANGALURU

The long-pending demand of about 2,500 residents of Hattikudru, a river island in the Varahi in Kundapur taluk, for direct connectivity with panchayat headquarters Basrur on the southern bank of the river, has been met with the commissioning of a 315-metre bridge.

While work on the new bridge, built at a cost of about ₹19 crore, was completed nearly a year ago, work on the concrete approach roads on both the Basrur and the Hattikudru sides were completed about a week ago, said engineers of Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd., (KNNL), which executed the work.

Hattikudru residents had to take a detour of about 14 km via Hattiangadi, Tallur, and Kundapur to reach Basrur, for any gram panchayat-related work, for long. The other alternative was to use boats to cross the Varahi branch.

As such, they had been demanding the bridge, which got a push from former Legislative Council chairman K. Prathapchandra Shetty and outgoing Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty.

Spread over about 500 acres, Hattikudru was already connected to the mainland on the northern side to Hattiangadi, a pilgrim place.

The KNNL that manages the irrigation requirements of the region, launched the work on December 27, 2019. Though it was expected to get completed in 12 months, the work got delayed owing to COVID-19.

Unique design

KNNL assistant executive engineer Prasanna Shet told The Hindu that the bridge had a unique design — built on seven spans of 45 metres each with pier support at every 15 metres. The 0.8-metre thick continuous deck slab could reduce the thickness of the slab.

The bridge, constructed by Kundapur-based M/s Philip D’Costa & Co., has a 7.5-metre-wide carriageway with 0.9-metre-wide footpath/utility space on either side. It was designed to bear upto 70 tonnes weight, he said, adding a considerable movement of vehicles was already there.

Mr. Shet said the bridge also reduces the distance between Basrur and Tallur on the Kochi-Panvel NH 66.

Travellers from Basrur and the hinterlands need not take the detour via Kundapur to move towards Tallur and beyond — Bhatkal, Karwar etc. — with the new bridge in place.

Hattikduru resident Narendra Udupa said the bridge helps Kudru residents to travel easily towards Udupi, Tirthahalli, and Shivamogga.

Another resident, Ganapathi Nayak, said access to various facilities, including the panchayat, educational institution, and banks, has become easier. Travel by boats, which was dangerous during the monsoon, could be avoided, he said.