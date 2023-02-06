Hatia-Mangaluru Central weekly special train launched

February 06, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

The Railways on Monday launched weekly special trains between Hatia (in Jharkhand) and Mangaluru Central. It will be operated on Mondays this month. Train No. 08645 Hatia-Mangaluru Central Weekly Special left Hatia at 4.50 a.m. on Monday and will run on February 13, February 20, and February 27. The train will reach Mangaluru Central a 04.15 a.m. on the third day. Train No. 08646 Mangaluru Central-Hatia Weekly Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 4 a.m. on February 9, 16, 23, and March 2 and reach Hatia station at 4.30 a.m. on the third day. The trains will have stoppages at Kasaragod, Kannur, Thalassery, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Palakkad Junction, Podanur Junction, Tiruppur, Erode Junction, Salem Junction, Jolarpettai Junction, Katpadi Junction, Arakkonam Junction, Perambur, Gudur Junction, Nellore, Kavali, Ongole, Chirala, Bapatla, Tenali Junction, Vijayawada Junction, Gudivada Junction, Kaikaluru, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadvolu Junction, Rajahmundry, Samalkot Junction, Tuni, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Vizianagaram Junction, Bobbili Junction, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh Jn, Balangir Junction, Bargah Road, Sambalpur Junction, Jharsuguda Junction, and Rourkela Junction.

Conclave on ‘beyond curriculum’ in Manipal

Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), will organise a conclave on the theme ‘beyond curriculum’ in Manipal on February 10. It will deliberate upon on issues of current and future importance for pharmacy graduates. There will be panel discussions with more than 10 industry captains, representing different technical competencies, from across the country. The conclave also aims to establish industry linkages for research, internship, and placement opportunities for graduates, in addition to seeking inputs for curricular changes.

No power in city today

There will be no power supply to some areas in the city on February 7 from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. The areas are Jayashree Gate, Maroli, Bikarnakatte, Tarethota, Shivabagh Ist Cross to Vth Cross, ESI Hospital, Lower Bendoor and nearby. Power supply to Bejai, Beaji Church Road, Bejai New Road, MCF Colony, Anegundi, Bejai Museum Road will be stopped on February 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for maintenance works.

Udyog mela on February 9

Department of Industrial Training and Employment will organise an udyog mela at Udupi District Employment Exchange Office on the premises of office of Udupi Deputy Commissioner on February 9 at 10.30 a.m. Those who have passed Class X, PU, BCom, ITI, BE, and Diploma courses can attend with relevant records and address proof. Call 8105618291.