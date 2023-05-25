Hate speech: Belthangady MLA and one more person booked

May 25, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - MANGALURU

The Belthangady police booked Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA, and another person for hate speech, after Mr. Poonja’s recent speech in which he allegedly accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of murdering 24 Hindus.

On a complaint by Namita K. Poojary, a resident of Belthangady, the police booked Mr. Poonja and programme organiser Jayant Kotiyan for offences punishable under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion,race), and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

During his speech at a felicitation function organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Belthangady on May 22, Mr. Poonja expressed his unhappiness over the former BJP district unit office-bearer Satyajit Suratkal’s campaign against him in Belthangady constituency.

“Satyanna, I would have agreed if you have campaigned against me if I had committed dhroha of Hindutva. I would have agreed also if I had gone against the ideals of Hindutva. But I will ask you one thing. How can you seek votes in favour of Mr. Siddaramaiah who is accused of murdering 24 Hindus? How can you seek votes for the Congress that has said of banning the Bajrang Dal. Belthangady people are asking you what is the type of Hindutva you are practising,” Mr. Poonja allegedly said.