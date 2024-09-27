Hasten land acquisition process for expanding industrial areas in the district, Udupi DC tells officials

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari on Thursday, September 26, directed officials concerned to undertake land acquisition process on priority to extend industrial areas in Udupi district.

She was chairing a meeting of Kaigarika Spandana Samithi and other district-level committees related to industries at Rajatadri, district office complex in Manipal.

The DC noted that the government has already acquired 77.03 acres of private land, including 45.75 acres in Shivapura and 31.28 acres in Kerebettu village in Hebri taluk, by paying compensation to land owners. However, a grant of 36.56 acres of government land was still pending for the formation of the industrial estate in the taluk, she noted. Ms. Vidyakumari therefore asked officials of the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board and the Revenue Department to work in coordination to complete the land acquisition process and formation of the industrial area.

Meanwhile, the DC regretted the slow pace of progress in forming an industrial estate at Nitte in Karkala taluk. As much as 44.84 acres of private land and 5.58 acres of government land need to be acquired for the purpose, she said, asking officials to expedite the acquisition process. Ms. Vidyakumari also directed KIADB officials to immediately work on providing storm water drainage in Belapu industrial area, absence of which is affecting entrepreneurs.

Ms. Vidyakumari directed officials to take up the road repair work in Shivalli Industrial Area of Manipal on priority basis once the rains subside. She asked officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board’s regional office in Udupi about complaints of air and water pollution by ready-mix concrete plants in the Shivalli area. The plants reportedly lack proper maintenance, she said.

The DC directed banks to consider applications for financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Scheme as per the rule and dispose of them off at the earliest. They have to tabulate the success stories of entrepreneurs under this scheme and publicise the same so as to encourage more people to become entrepreneurs.

Joint director of industries Nagaraj V. Nayak, Municipal Commissioner Rayappa, KIADB Development officer Srinivasamurthy, Small Industries Association District president Harish Kunder and others were present.