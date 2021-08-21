Hassan, DK Deputy Commissioners inspect restoration works of NH 75 near Donigal

Mangaluru

21 August 2021

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada K.V. Rajendra and his counterpart from Hassan R. Girish conducted a joint inspection of restoration works of a Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway stretch near Donigal in Hassan district on Saturday.

After the highway side, near Donigal, slipped on July 22 owing to heavy rains, it was restored for the movement of light motor vehicles from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., from August 17. Mr. Girish issued an order on August 16 allowing movement of cars, jeeps, tempos, minivans, two-wheelers, ambulances, ordinary buses, Rajahamsa buses, trucks carrying up to 20 tonnes of load, and six-wheelers.

The vehicles prohibited on the road are bullet tankers, fish cargo containers, long chassis vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, axle truck trailers, and all other heavy-load carrying vehicles.

Dr. Rajendra said that the restoration works were inspected along with the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The Hassan Deputy Commissioner after consulting the NHAI engineers and taking their report might allow one lane from Sunday for movement of other heavy vehicles, he said.

Bisile Ghat road was also inspected, Dr. Rajendra said.