Haryana teams win throwball championship

Haryana boys team which won the trophy at the 31st Junior National Throwball Championship which concluded at Pajaka in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Both the boys and girls teams from Haryana won trophies in the finals at the 31st Junior National Throwball Championship which concluded on the Anandatirtha Vidyalaya campus in Pajaka-Kunjarugiri near Udupi on Sunday.

Throwball Federation of India, Throwball Association of Karnataka and Anandatirtha Vidyalaya jointly organised the event in which Haryana teams defeated Karnataka teams.

Haryana girls team defeated Tamil Nadu in the semi-finals. Karnataka (girls) defeated Chhattisgarh and made it to the finals.

In the semi-finals (boys), Haryana and Karnataka showed their resilience against Mumbai and Chhattisgarh, respectively, and made it to the finals.

Gracing the occasion during the valedictory ceremony, seer of Pejawar Mutt Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said that Udupi is proud to host the national-level championship this year. Winning and losing are part of the game, but sustaining energy to play should be the motto in life, he said.